STONEHAM, Maine — One person has died and another is injured after a crash on Route 5 in Stoneham Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported to regional dispatch at 2:39 p.m. by a driver who saw it happen.

One person was killed and a second has been taken from the scene for injuries, Urquhart said.

According to Urquhart, the vehicle was driving north on Route 5 (or Main Street) when it left the road and hit a tree.

Stoneham, Lovell, Bethal, and Waterford fire departments, along with Pace and Stoneham Rescue, all responded to the scene. Life Flight did, as well.

Urquhart said Maine State Police helped with the reconstruction of the crash.

Public safety teams are still working at the scene of the accident, according to Urquhart.

Around 6:30 p.m., Oxford County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine Main Street was still closed as a result of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.