PEMBROKE, Maine — An Edmunds man was killed Wednesday in a single truck crash along Route 214 in Pembroke, state police said.

Michael Kilby, 35, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet K3500 pickup, towing a trailer northbound, when it lost control at about 9:45 a.m. and left the roadway, according to Maine State Police Lt. Roderick Charette.

Kilby was killed in the crash, Lt. Charette said. His passenger, Matthew Seeley, 40, was seriously injured and taken by LifeFlight to the hospital.

The cause had yet to be determined, and state police did not immediately know whether speed or alcohol were factors.

It was also unknown if the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

Route 214 is also known as Ayers Junction Road.

Pembroke is located in Washington County about five to six miles from the marine U.S.-Canada border and 30 miles north of Machias.

Washington County deputies, Maine Marine Patrol, Pleasant Point police, Downeast EMS, Dennysville ambulance, Pleasant Point ambulance and fire crews from Charlotte, Perry and Pembroke assisted Maine State Police.