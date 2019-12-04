SABATTUS, Maine — One person has died in a Sabattus fire.

Sabattus Fire Chief Marc A. Veilleux confirmed the death in the fire, which broke out at a home on Wales Road the afternoon of Friday, April 12.

The road, also known as Route 132, is closed between Sabattus Road and Center Road, according to the fire department.

NCM

Dispatchers said crews from Sabattus and Wales and others are on scene.

The State Fire Marshal's office has investigators on scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.