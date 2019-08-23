A man died Friday in a boating incident on Brettuns Pond in Livermore.

Maine Warden Service spokesperson Cpl. John MacDonald was unable to immediately release specific details, but did say the man and two others were in a small aluminum boat powered by an electric motor.

Cpl. MacDonald said warden investigators as of about 4:30 p.m. were still in the process of trying to figure out the contributing factors.

The two other occupants made it out safe, he said.

The man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of family, presumably drowned, but it was too soon for investigators to precisely determine his exact cause of death.

Names of those involved were expected to be released after the man's family was notified.