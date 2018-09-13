KNOX (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Belfast man is dead after a barn collapse in Knox Thursday morning.

According to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton, a crew was dismantling a barn in Knox when the collapse happened.

Sheriff Trafton said 55-year-old William Viles was killed and two people were injured.

According to the sheriff's office, county dispatch got a 911 call shortly before 9:30 a.m. reporting the barn collapse at 1060 Belfast Rd. with a male trapped underneath the debris.

First responders and contractors' attempts to remove Viles were unsuccessful. He died at the scene as a result of the collapse, police said.

The two workers hurt were identified as 29-year-old Brandon Dodge of Belfast and 23-year-old Charles Haskins of Jackson. The sheriff's office said Dodge was taken to Waldo County General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Haskins was treated for minor injuries on scene.

A fourth worker, the proprietor, 60-year-old William Magruder of Northport, was also on scene.

Police said Suydam & Sons of Northport was the contractor dismantling the barn.

Fire and rescue crews from nine towns responded to the incident.

OSHA is conducting its own investigation, as is standard protocol for all serious workplace injuries or deaths.

