One man is dead and a woman injured after the two along with a dog, fell through the ice in Paris Saturday.

According to Paris Fire Department officials , they responded to Halls Pond off of Halls Pond Road in Paris for a report of two subjects and a dog who had fallen through the ice.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, water rescue personnel from the Paris Fire Department, Oxford Fire Department, and Norway Fire Department arrived on scene.

First responders were able to rescue a 60-year-old female and a dog approximately 150 yards from the shore. Police say they were unsuccessful in reaching a 62-year-old male before he went under the ice.

The female was sent to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Just after 6:00 p.m. members of the Maine Warden Service Dive Team recovered the body of the male victim. The thickness of the ice in the area where the male and female fell through was roughly 1 inch.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as more information becomes available.

