The Bangor Police Department says a team of investigators and crime scene technicians are on site and the State Fire Marshal is also assisting.

BANGOR, Maine — Police are investigating a structure fire in Bangor that left three people dead and sent two others to the hospital.

According to Bangor PD, the Bangor Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 196 and 198 Union Street shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire broke out at a two-story, residential-style home that appeared to be empty. They say the windows and doors were boarded.

The police department has a team of investigators and crime scene technicians on site and the State Fire Marshall is assisting, according to the release from police.

The identities of the deceased are pending.

Police say Union Street, between Hammond and High Street, will remain closed for several hours.