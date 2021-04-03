Standoff in Buxton, police attempting to negotiate

BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police are trying to negotiate over a loudspeaker at a standoff on Long Plains Road in Buxton.
Police say the section of Long Plains Road between Parker Farms Road and Limington Road is closed until further notice. Route 112 at the intersection of Warren Road is also closed.
No word yet on what the incident was that caused the police standoff.
No word on injuries, either, at this time.
MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna told NEWS CENTER Maine that Bonny Eagle High School/Middle School is in a "lock-out," which is different from a lockdown, due to the ongoing situation in Buxton.
NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and will update as we learn more information.
