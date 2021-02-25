Five injured in Camden fire, one person unaccounted for

The fire marshal says five people were brought to the hospital due to their injuries. One person is still unaccounted for.

CAMDEN, Maine — A fire at a home on the corner of Mount Battie Street and Blake Street in Camden has sent four people to the hospital and left one unaccounted for.

Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley tells NEWS CENTER Maine his crew arrived to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Crews from Rockport, Lincolnville, and Hope responded as well.

Once on the scene, crews found several people already outside.

Maine State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas tells NEWS CENTER Maine five people were transported to the hospital, and one person is still unaccounted for.

Farley believes the building was a family home.

At this time, the building is unstable. Equipment will soon be arriving to handle the building's remains which will help the fire marshal's office investigate.

The investigation is expected to continue throughout the day.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.