JAY, Maine — There has been an explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

Franklin County Sheriff's Dept. says crews are responding and entrances to the mill on Crash Road and Riley Road are closed.

A manager at a Hannaford about two miles from the mill said he felt the explosion and saw the big cloud of smoke.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the mill, once owned by Ohio-based Verso Corp., was sold to Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC, a paper manufacturer based in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and will be updated. NEWS CENTER Maine is on its way to the scene.