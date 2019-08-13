LISBON, MAINE, Maine — A marble altar and half a dozen headstones were vandalized over the weekend at a cemetery on Frost Hill Avenue in Lisbon.

Black and green spray paint was used to deface the headstones and altar with profanity and "rude pictures". Several headstones were also flipped over, and spotlights were broken, Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan said Tuesday.

Workers spent Tuesday repairing the damage, which was paid for by Holy Trinity Church, according to Hagan.

The vandalism was reported at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 11. No estimate of the damage is available yet, but police expect it will total less than $2,000, making the crimes misdemeanors.

Police continue to investigate the incident, but as yet have no suspects.