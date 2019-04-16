LIMERICK, Maine — Late Monday night, around 11 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Doles Ridge Rd. and Burnham Rd. in Limerick for a single-car crash, according to the York County Sheriff's office.

Police found 54-year-old Ronald Lucier crashed his SUV into some large boulders off the side of the road. Lucier was alone in his vehicle and died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

Early investigation findings show that Lucier apparently suffered some type of a medical issue prior to the crash.

The road was closed for approximately 4 hours.