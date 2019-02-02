EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — On Saturday February 2, LifeFlight hosted it's first remote access ride in East Millinocket. The goal, to raise awareness of the need for landing zones.

LifeFlight is a critical care transportation service that provides immediate health care to those injured in the backwoods of Maine. On Saturday, the organization partnered with the East Branch Snow Rovers Snowmobile Club for a 50-mile ride and fundraiser.

"The freak-est of accidents can happen to anybody. And it's really a matter of life and death," said Bonnie Clarkin. Clarkin was rescued by LifeFlight after her snowmobile went off the trail, pinning her underneath.

"I think I knew once the helicopter was coming I was in good hands," said Clarkin. She was transported by air to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

"LifeFlight was to her, in this case, I believe in 30 to 35 minutes," said LifeFlight paramedic Karl Zenk. "We were able to bring essentially an emergency room that had all of the medicine, airway techniques and blood to Bonnie's side on the snowmobile trail."

On February 2, LifeFlight is raising money and awareness of the importance of landing zones. Private landowner can designate their property as a landing zone as long as they have a flat surface that is 100 square feet.

"For us to be able to do our work, we need to land. There's no other way for us to take care of a sick or hurt patient unless we land," said LifeFlight landing zone coordinator Jon "JR" Roebuck

"We have this program to get these predesignated landing zones where they'er cataloged, we know the coordinates, we have pictures of what they look like. And that helps us get into remote areas," added Roebuck.

If you would like to learn more about LifeFlight or register your land as a landing zone, visit www.lifeflightmaine.org.