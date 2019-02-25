SPRINGFIELD, Maine — A Lee man was killed over the weekend in Maine’s sixth snowmobile-related fatality. John Dorsey, 52, died when his snowmobile hit a tree Saturday, Feb. 23.

Maine Game Wardens' say Dorsey left a friend’s house around 9 p.m. Saturday on his 1999 Arctic Cat Panther 440. Dorsey was on a private plowed road, Buckshot Road, when Game Wardens say he did not navigate a corner and hit a tree.

Dorsey was wearing a helmet but Game Wardens say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the fatal crash.

Dorsey's body was not found until 11 a.m. on Sunday morning when a passerby saw him on Buckshot Road.

Wardens say the snowmobile was still running despite a significant amount of damage to the machine.

Wardens continue to investigate the sixth snowmobile death in Maine this season.