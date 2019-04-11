AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James is taking his "I PROMISE" initiative to the next level.

The Akron native and former Cleveland Cavaliers champion revealed plans Monday for the "I PROMISE Village."

This partnership with Graduate Hotels will "serve as transitional housing for I PROMISE families" in the historic Westmont apartment building located within a few blocks of the I PROMISE School in Akron.

“Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education," James said. "But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive -- if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety. We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet.”

With renovations inside the apartments starting immediately, the "I PROMISE Village" is expected to be fully operational by the start of next school year in July of 2020.

RELATED: Watch: LeBron James surprises I PROMISE School student for back to school shopping spree

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE | LeBron James sits down with WKYC's Amani Abraham to discuss I PROMISE School, setting an example for kids

It will feature individual living units for students and their families who need a safe place to stay "as they work through challenges they may be facing, including homelessness, domestic violence and other unforeseen circumstances."

Officials with the LeBron James Family Foundation say this will help keep students on the path to future success.

“Being able to offer this safe haven for our families is transformational in every sense of the word,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “This is about more than just getting kids to school. This is about keeping them alive. We’re seeing families struggling every day with very real and often times unexpected issues that turn their worlds upside down. This will allow the family time and opportunities to grow while not worrying if they’ll have a roof over their head.”

RELATED: What is LeBron James' go-to Swensons order?