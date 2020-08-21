Lawsuit against postmaster general involving Maine, six other states filed in federal court

The suit alleges DeJoy illegally bypassed the Postal Regulatory Commission and the impact of mail delays violate the Constitution.

PHILADELPHIA — A multi-state lawsuit targeting U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy signed onto by Maine and six other states was filed in federal court Friday.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced plans to take legal action over recent changes to the Postal Service and threats to mail-in voting earlier this week.

The complaint filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania early Friday morning is led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and joined by AGs in Maine, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

"We have a president who is dissuading people from engaging in mail-in ballots,” Frey told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday. “I mean who in their right mind would support someone saying you know what we want to interfere with your constitutional rights to do something?"

DeJoy released a notice Tuesday saying he would stop changes until after Election Day.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy wrote.

Frey said the damage is already done and that the AGs involved in the lawsuit want ensure the Postmaster General is held accountable.

“There's already been an effect of some of the changes the postmaster general has made,” he said. “He has not addressed how those changes are going to be rolled back."

The lawsuit is separate from one led by the state of Washington. It makes four key claims about the postal service and possible interference with citizens' ability to vote.

The complaint alleges DeJoy illegally bypassed the Postal Regulatory Commission, and that the impact of mail delays in regards to the election violate clauses in the Constitution.

The Attorneys General also argue that DeJoy has violated the Postal Reorganization Act that asserts the Postal Service must "maintain an efficient system of collection, sorting, and delivery of the mail nationwide."

In addition, they allege that given the 'disproportionate impact of the pandemic on older Americans' the changes and delays are a violation of the 26th Amendment that establishes the U.S. "shall not" abridge the right to vote based on age.