AUGUSTA, Maine — Some people looking to address the scourge of opioid drugs say providing safe injection sites could help.

Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for such spaces, which backers argue can prevent overdose deaths, and get drug users the help they need. But others say there are better ways to solve Maine's opioid crisis.

Many supporters of the safe injection sites proposal were in Augusta Monday, holding a vigil outside the conference room ahead of that public hearing. With flowers and posters in hand, they shared stories of people they've lost to addiction.

RELATED: Proposed bill would legalize safe injection sites in Maine

Janet Allen said she's speaking up for all mothers who have lost children to the opioid crisis.

"My son called me from my bedroom 20 feet away saying, 'mommy my stomach hurts and I can't see anymore,'" she said. "And I watched him take his last breath."

Allen was among the many in Augusta, voicing support of proposed legislation to create Overdose Prevention Sites, also known as safe injection sites.

"We know that there are challenges both with federal law and with regulations and undertaking an initiative like this but we face a crisis," said Dr. Noah Nesin, Chief Medical Officer at Penobscot Community Health Care.

Dr. Nesin and others asked the Health and Human Services Committee at a public hearing to support LD 949.

"In our current circumstances where people are dying at alarming rates, it justifies moving forward," he said.

The sites are supposed to provide clean, safe, supervised places for users to inject themselves. Trained people are on hand to administer naloxone in the event of an overdose, but also provide resources if an addict wants to quit.

Opponents of safe injection sites sounded off on Facebook; some, say it enables drug use.

Similar sites have been proposed in cities like Philadelphia, New York, and San Francisco.

But, in Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has made it clear he does not support the concept, which goes against federal policy.