Large police presence, bomb squad on Stillwater Ave in Bangor

Police have cleared and blocked off the parking lot surrounding the plaza that houses the Mattress Firm, AT&T, and TD Bank.
BANGOR, Maine — There is a large police and fire presence at a shopping plaza off Stillwater Ave in Bangor, Saturday evening.

Multiple police cars, a bomb squad, and fire trucks are on the scene.

The plaza, which houses AT&T, Mattress Firm, and TD Bank, and the surrounding parking lot has been cleared and blocked off. 

It appears the bomb squad is using two robots to investigate something in the area.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a team on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

