BREWER, Maine — If you crossed the Penobscot Bridge on Wednesday you may have noticed something different. A very large banner has been tied to the top of the adjacent railroad trestle that reads, “ALL EYES ON WET’SUWET’EN”

The Associated Press reported on Feb. 19 that WET’SUWET’EN is an indigenous group that has been demonstrating by setting up blockades in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, which crosses the group's traditional territory.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged patience and warned against using force Tuesday as his government works to end nationwide rail blockades and protests over the British Columbia pipeline project.

View from the Penobscot bridge of a very large banner tied on to the top of the adjacent railroad trestle.

NCM

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory, though it’s received approval from elected band councils.

Both Bangor and Brewer Police Departments say the trestle is the property of Pan Am Railways and they will have jurisdiction of any investigation.

Pan Am Railways Executive Vice President Cynthia Scarano confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that whoever placed the banner on the trestle was trespassing.

"Being on railroad property is obviously dangerous for the trespasser but it is also very dangerous for train crews and the communities in which we operate," Scarano said.

