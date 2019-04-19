SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Commuters, visitors, and others could someday use a ferry service to hop between South Portland and Portland. That's the hope of South Portland waterfront landowners.

PK Realty Management LLC, which will be managing the site owned by developer Richard Packard, announced on Facebook it is working to find out if the ferry service is a "viable option" for the site, which is between Bug Light park and the Gulf Oil storage tanks.

The management group noted, "the term 'ferry' is meant more in the sense of a water-based connection."

According to the Portland Press Herald, Portland City Manager, Jon Jennings has said the proposed ferry service could ultimately reduce the amount of traffic over the Casco Bay Bridge from South Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

