HARTFORD, Maine — There are more than 113,000 people waiting for an organ donation nationwide. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 80% are waiting for a kidney.

In Maine, at least 120 people are waiting for a kidney transplant.

But during this national donate life month there's new hope for those waiting for the gift of life, thanks in part to one Maine donor who is proving age is just a number.

"I love her to pieces," said Ronald Adams about his wife, Irene.

In their 30 years of marriage, they've gone through the highs and the lows, together.

When Irene needed a kidney transplant, her other half stepped up.

"My wife was almost ready to go on dialysis and that's a life changer. I thought that if I were able to donate it would save her from going on dialysis and therefore make her life better which in turn would make my life better," said Ronald.

Ronald was a match. And at 81-years-old, he successfully donated his kidney to his wife.

"I'm keeping him around for parts," Irene joked.

"Thanks to Ronald we don't have an age limit anymore," said Dr. Juan Palma, a transplant surgeon and the director of Maine Medical Center's Living Donor Program. "What we learned from Ronald is that age is not a factor for us anymore. So we look at the medical records, the past medical history and make a risk assessment for that particular individual. It has changed the way we practice medicine locally here in Maine."

He says Ronald proves age is just a number.

"I mean I'm not expecting to find another Ronald for the rest of my career but that tells you that people nowadays are living longer, they're aging more gracefully," said Dr. Palma.

Ronald is the oldest living donor in Maine. Not only was his gift a game changer for his marriage, but it also changed the way transplant experts assess potential donors. Opening the door to more who wish to donate and providing hope to those who are waiting.

"Every now and then when I get angry with her I say I'm going to take it back," Ronald joked.

