STRATHAM, New Hampshire — A multi-state police chase of a juvenile in a stolen car ended after the car crashed and the driver ran away on foot but was later cornered by authorities.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 25, New Hampshire State Police say Massachusetts State Police were chasing a stolen Toyota Camry across state lines on I-95 and then onto Route 101 westbound.

Police say, when the young driver exited Route 101 in Stratham, he lost control and rolled several times, then left the car and started running on foot.

Police found the juvenile in the area of a local business, VIP Auto, and the driver was taken to Exeter Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Police say the name of the individual will not be released, but charges are expected as authorities continue to investigate.