BANGOR, Maine — Jury selection for a double murder case from March of 2018 in Bangor is set to begin on Monday. Nearly one year ago, a couple was found dead inside of a burnt box truck in the Penobscot Plaza in Bangor.

Police say the man responsible for the deaths is John De St. Croix of Bangor. Police says De St. Croix, knew the two victims, 43-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York. Friends of the victims told NEWS CENTER at the time, that they were a couple and also experiencing homelessness. Police say all three knew each other.

Information released in an affidavit says that a surveillance camera from a nearby store saw a man later identified as De St. Croix watching as the truck burned.

The affidavit also states that the victims were still alive when the truck was set on fire.

De St. Croix confessed to the crimes when brought in for questioning by the Bangor Police Department. Police eventually charged De St. Croix with two counts of murder, and one count of arson in their deaths.

That trial is set to begin this week.