HOUSTON — What a Christmas present for Texans fans. J.J. Watt is returning to the practice field and should be ready for the playoffs.

Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery.

"There is an element of risk involved as well, and I understand that, but to me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs and the opportunity to help this team win foot ballgames, there's nothing I want more and it's built into me."

After weeks of rumors and speculation that Watt would possibly be able to return for the postseason, he made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday.

Watt said the rehab has gone smoothly and he's worked hard. He won't play in the regular season finale against Tennessee, but he should be ready for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks.

RELATED: Three Texans players picked to represent AFC in Pro Bowl

RELATED: Tickets on sale now for the 2020 J.J. Watt Charity Classic

RELATED: JJ Watt's new shoes are in honor of his late grandfather, proceeds will go to Honor Flight Network