RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of Jefferson Davis has been torn down along Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue.

News outlets report that the statue of the president of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday and is on the ground in the middle of an intersection. Richmond police are on the scene.

In Portsmouth, protesters beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday.

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake on Tuesday.

