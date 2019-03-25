CORNISH, Maine — It's one of Maine's sweetest traditions, Maine Maple Sunday -- people ventured to sap houses all across the state this weekend to take part.

One popular spot is Pingree Maple Products in Cornish.

"We've always done it since we were little kids, we just enjoy making it," owner Tom Pingree said. "There's something about taking one product and turning it into another that you can put on your pancakes."

The mom and pop business has been around for 50 years, making syrup, butters, candies and other sugary treats -- satisfying the sweet tooth of those in Cornish and beyond.

"You know you must be making something halfway decent because otherwise they wouldn't keep coming back." Pingree said.

Despite production being a little slower than normal this year due to weather, Maine Maple Sunday continues to be one their busiest days of the year.

"We've done it 35 years and people still keep coming and the crowds just keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger." Pingree said.

People of all ages come out to learn about the products, see the syrup making process in action and of course, taste some sugary treats. Those who come out year after year say it's not just the maple syrup that has them smiling but the company that comes with it.

"We love how every year we see the same people and the kids are getting bigger," Candy Gonyea said. "Watching them grow up is awesome."

Proving this Maine tradition is one you never really outgrow, and one the Pingree's say will keep them busy right up until the very last drop.