NYC, N.Y. — After hearing what sounded like gun shots in Time Square Tuesday evening, hundreds of people ran to safety, only to later find out the noise came from a motorcycle backfiring in traffic.

However, the time in between that conclusion was terrifying for those in the city, including one couple from Maine.

Lynn and David Abramson went to NYC to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. They say it turned into an anniversary they will never forget.

The two were sitting in the audience of the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' when a door at the lower left hand side of the stage was flung open and chaos erupted.

"You could hear yelling and see the lights," Lynn Abramson said. "The actors and actresses rushed off the stage and everyone started yelling 'get down, get down' and people started diving under their chairs."

When they were able to get outside, they saw hundreds of people running around frantically in different directions. Abramson and her husband were able to weave their way through the sea of panic but she says the time in between felt like something out of a movie.

"There was a lot of police going by and parents holding their kids, I saw one couple kissing and crying," Abramson said. "I just grabbed my husbands hand and went as fast as we could."

The masses of people rushing to find safety shows the stark reality of a nation on edge. Abramson says it's hard not to think the worst during a time when tragedy seems to be more prevalent than ever.

"I'm hoping this world will become a better place than what we're in in this moment with the fear," Abramson said. "In that case, nothing really was happening but people are in such a state of panic that you know... the minute they heard that noise they took off."