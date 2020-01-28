Times change and trends do too. And if you’ve been in the workforce for a minute, you’ve likely noticed some changes at work. A survey from Accountemps found that 91% of employers think the workplace has gotten more casual.

“The dress code is shifting to a more casual environment. A lot of companies are losing the suit and ties,” says Brian Baumgartner, Branch Manager of Accountemps, St. Paul.

Accountemps asked a bunch of manager-types about the shift that goes well beyond you getting to wear jeans on Friday. What's behind the push?

“It's an interesting time, with four generations in the workplace today, that the younger generation, the startup IT tech culture, is driving some of this change through some of these corporations that have historically been pretty strict on their policies,” says Baumgartner.

Visible tattoos? Only 22% say it's still a problem. Purple hair? Only 23% of employers were still not keen on color. And 29% of bosses would prefer you kept your piercings to your ears. But how do you know what's good to go? Good question.

“I’m surprised many organizations don't really have a defined set of rules behind their workplace culture,” says Baumgartner.

"I would encourage all employees out there seeking new opportunities to do their homework within the company culture. Not just within the company, but within that specific team they would be working with as well,” he adds.

RELATED: Survey says people don't want to call in sick

RELATED: Reports: Ignoring your coworkers could save you from burnout

But some things haven't changed all that much. More than 50% of those surveyed said they still don't want you bringing your dog to work or swearing in the office. And it's not just your boss that has rules, your coworkers do too. We know because we asked them on Facebook. Nancy Nail Clipper...keep your grooming to your bathroom at home. Singing Steve, Patty Perfume and Larry Leave Your Dishes Out...we've got eyes on you. And if you don't know who the annoying person in the office is, you should probably check the mirror, Mary Microwaves Fish For Lunch. Why does any of it matter? Well, the impression you leave behind, can impact your future.

“If you're not at the level your organization seeks, you could be passed up for promotion opportunities, advancement within your career, all for something as silly as the pants that you wear,” says Baumgartner.

So Brian has some advice: try not to be so, well, you.

“Especially new to a role, trying to figure out your place in an organization, to sit back, and maybe not let your full 'you' shine through until you're comfortable with the rules of the new organization,” he recommends.

And bosses...chill out.

“I think it is important for employers looking to hire and retain staff to be mindful that if you do have some of those strict rules and polices you run the risk of losing some of your top talent,” Baumgartner warns.