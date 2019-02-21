BANGOR, Maine — Over the past few years, you've heard NEWS CENTER Maine run stories illustrating how certain parts of Maine are unaffordable for many Mainers to live in.

But just how unaffordable is it buy, rent or have a mortgage in our state?

Or is it affordable after all?

This nuanced question requires a nuanced answer and we aren’t relying on gut instinct.

Instead, we talked to three Maine Realtors across Maine to dig up the answer and the data, approaching this task kind of like a math equation.

The first part of this process was identifying three regions to focus on.

We chose three of Maine's more populous counties that are job and service centers: Penobscot, Cumberland, and York counties.

Then we asked for some help from the Maine Real Estate Association

It provided us with Realtors who had numbers and expertise that read into what's really going on in each of these regions.

They told us whether or not they believe a person making a median income could afford a median home in each of the three counties.

The first county we're focusing on is Penobscot County which has draws that range from natural wonders like Mt. Katahdin, to institutes of higher education like the University of Maine - Orono campus as well as major employers like Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

But what does “affordable” mean for someone who lives here?

Angelia Levesque, a realtor at the Masiello Group in Bangor helped us answer that question.

"I think if someone is talking with a Realtor, they’re usually talking about a house that someone can get into in a regular on a median income in an area they’re in," said Levesque. "That’s what we would call affordable living."

"A first time home buyer is not necessarily a young person or a young couple. I’ve had middle-aged people who are first time home buyers. "

Levesque has decades of experience and knows how to fill a notepad with all the facts and figures we need to answer our affordability question.

"We've got some insight from the Maine State Housing Authority, they’re saying the median home price in Penobscot County is $139,000," said Levesque.

Most of us don’t have $139,000 lying around to buy outright.

You’re probably going to need a mortgage, especially if you’re making a middle of the road income in this county which is $44,800.

So, how expensive should your mortgage be?

"When you’re looking for a house, the debt to income ratio is very important when you're talking to a mortgage person," said Levesque.

"They’re saying about 29 percent of debt to income ratio is allowed for your housing."

Levesque also told us certain lenders will allow up to 41 percent to 70 percent debt to income ratios that could factor into determining the salary on which someone could afford a median home.

There are other nuances too, such as the amount of a downpayment and whether or not a prospective home buyer is going to apply for help making that a downpayment from an organization like the USDA Office of Rural Development.

But in terms of actual income to home price, there is one single number to point to for affordability.

"The median income needed to afford the median home price is $41, 550," said Levesque.

That means Penobscot County, overall, even in a more popular place to live is, by our definition, affordable.

"In Bangor, there are 36 homes in the $100,000 to $150,000 range so, in that range where a first time home buyer could be, we've got that covered," said Levesque.

In addition, Levesque told us the cost of a home often depends on inventory.

Certain rentals can be, in comparison to other areas in Penobscot County expensive in Bangor.

A loft apartment downtown could cost $2000 while a nice three-bedroom apartment might be around $1,0000 in Greater Bangor.

But in terms of buying, Penobscot County's median income is actually above the median income level need to afford the median home price and it’s likely to stay that way this over the course of 2019.

"I see a steady market," said Levesque. "I don't see big spikes."

So in conclusion, is Penobscot County an affordable place to live in 2019?

"It may be somewhat subjective ... but I believe housing in Penobscot County is affordable," said Levesque. "I believe if you’re working with a professional they can find you something you can afford. "