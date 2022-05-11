x
Yet another failing project in Niagara Falls

Developer who has pledged to revitalize a once-thriving stretch of Main Street is behind on his property taxes and delinquent on paying some of his bills.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A lot of big ideas have been floated for revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls and most of them have ended the same way: in disappointment. 

Residents are still waiting for Niagara Falls Redevelopment — a company owned by New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein — to do something with the 140 acres it acquired downtown as part of a 1997 Master Redevelopment Agreement with the city. 

The most-recent effort to renovate and reopen the Hotel Niagara, an iconic 1920s-era building on Rainbow Boulevard that has been vacant for more than a decade, stalled last year amid financing issues. 

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.

