Study: Personal information found on 1 in 4 cell phones bought on police auction website

Researchers at University of Maryland said crime victims could be re-victimized if phones are sold to the wrong people

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For many, cell phones hold the key to unlocking their lives. From bank accounts and credit cards, to where a person lives and even who their family members are — all that information can often be found on cell phones.

At the University of Maryland in College Park, researchers say they uncovered evidence police blue may have become the new black market for privacy leaks, using cell phones.

“If they have access to your phone, they could literally send an email as you. They are you,” said computer science Assistant Professor David Levin.

Levin and his team of grad students ordered cell phones from a Frederick, Maryland based company called propertyroom.com, which calls itself the county’s leading police auction website.

“Some look like older models, but there are also more recent models as well,” said Julio Poveda, a Ph.D student who worked on the project.

The website re-sells old law enforcement equipment and property seized in closed investigations as revenue generator for police and sheriff’s departments across the country.

Levin and his team found, in many cases, unlocking the phones themselves was not all that hard.

“In terms of the PINs, the PINs were pretty bad,” Levin said noting the four-digit code 1-2-3-4 got his students into some of the phones.

“And then some folks actually used six digits, which you'd think was a real step in the right direction,” Levin said. “Except for the fact that it was just all sixes.

Some didn’t have a passcode at all. One even came with a sticky note that had the passcode written right on it by investigators. But that wasn’t nearly as shocking as what the grad students found on the phones they got access to.

“Anything that you can imagine,” Poveda said. “We found pictures, videos, documents, government-issued IDs, credit card histories. It was crazy.”

Of the 228 cell phones the UMD team bought, the grad students were able to pull personal information off of 61 of them. That’s 27%, or more than one out of every four.

“Browser history, usernames, passwords,” Levin said.

And it wasn’t always the criminal’s information. Levin believes several of the phones were used in identity theft crimes.

“And in those cases, we had the victim's identity information, credit reports, pictures of their IDs, social security numbers,” Levin said. “Literally the very definition of personally identifiable information.”

PropertyRoom.com declined to be interviewed by WUSA9 for this story, but issued the following statement:

PropertyRoom.com has always had policies and processes in place to wipe all computers, working smartphones before going to auction and auction other non-working phones sold for parts only. We do our best to continuously review our processes to ensure they are keeping up with the fast-changing digital landscape. We have updated our processes to ensure that no smartphones or electronics will be auctioned on PropertyRoom.com that aren’t wiped, locked, reset to factory settings, or hard drives/storage drives removed and destroyed.

Levin thinks there is a much safer solution.

“Just don't sell them just destroy them, I think, is by far the safest thing,” he said.

A law enforcement source tells WUSA9 that because there is no mandate for law enforcement to wipe the phones before they pass them to police auction sites, it’s simply not realistic for police or sheriff’s departments to spend the time it takes to wipe a phone's memory. Especially at smaller departments. The source added most law enforcement agencies expect that will be done by the auction companies themselves.