NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- For the residents in Norridgewock who weren’t able to attend Cpl. Eugene Cole’s funeral, there were other ways to show their respects.

A memorial for Cole has attracted flowers, cards and pictures from locals wanting to honor their fallen deputy. It’s impossible to know when the gestures of love and support will stop. A testament to not just the kind of officer Fawness Nicholson remembers, but also the kind of man Cpl. Cole was. It’s why she’s seen his memorial in the center of town grow in his memory.

"He was always nice, he was always generous with his time," said Nicholson. "He was just a good person."

Businesses in Norridgewock also did their part. Frederick’s Dar-I-Whip is getting ready to open for the season Thursday and used their front sign to pay their respects.

Businesses used their store signs to honor Cpl Cole, including Frederick's Dar-I-Whip.

Owner Gloria Frederick knew Cpl. Cole as Norridgewock’s local sheriff's deputy. If family and friends of his visits her business, she wants them to see that they are in her thoughts and prayers.

"The town has suffered a great loss and the family needs to be really upheld and I think it must be a great encouragement for them to know that we are all behind them," said Frederick.

A law enforcement officer who was honored today by thousands during his funeral and who will always be remembered by the town he protected and served.

