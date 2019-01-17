A group bringing attention to fallen officers has chosen to honor Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole in a quite spectacular way.

The Cops on Top organization chose to honor Cole along with Officer Rogelio Santander of the Dallas Texas Police Department for their 2019 trip. Officer Santander and Corporal Cole were both killed April 25, 2018.

RELATED: Click for NEWS CENTER Maine's full coverage of the death of Cpl Eugene Cole

According to the organization's Facebook page, their mission is to bring "the public's attention the dangers, stress and life-altering effects on the average police officer" by climbing some of the world's highest peaks.

This year, the group is headed to South America's 2nd highest mountain, Ojos del Salado.

"We were greatly touched by both incidents as they reflected the common experiences of law enforcement across the nation: at both large urban departments and small rural departments," the group said in a Facebook post announcing the honors. "For this reason, we choose to honor both of these officers, together, as representatives of all our 2018 fallen brothers in sisters, on the Summit of Ojos del Salado."

According to the website SummitPost.org, Ojos del Salado is "the highest volcano on earth, also the highest point in Chile and second in South America."

Climbers will carry a banner honoring Cole and Santander and leave a memorial at the summit.

The group leaves for South America on January 23rd.