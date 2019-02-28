John Williams, the man accused of killing Somerset County Sheriff's deputy Corporal Eugene Cole, is in court Thursday to attempt to have his confession thrown out. His lawyer is claiming Williams' confession was coerced after police beat him.

Dr. John Steinberg who specializes in addiction medicine took the stand. He never met, treated or evaluated John Williams.

Dr. Steinberg said Williams “clearly had substance abuse and a dependency disorder.” He said he believes under daily stimulant and opiate use for the prior 15 months, John Williams was in withdrawal -- exacerbated by sleep deprivation and exposure to elements during the 4-day manhunt, having no food or water.

Steinberg said Williams would not have been able to make rational decisions.

“I think he would have done anything to get to sleep,” said Steinberg.

