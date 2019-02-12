ST. LOUIS — Icy conditions likely led to a serious crash on an interstate ramp in the Metro East early Monday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

It happened at about 5:12 a.m. on the Interstate 70 westbound ramp to southbound Interstate 55. Emergency crews are still on the scene and the ramp will likely be closed for several more hours.

A semi-truck jack-knifed on the ramp because of slick road conditions, ISP reported. The truck came to a stop with the trailer blocking the entire ramp. A second semi-truck then hit the first truck’s trailer.

The trailer split in the half and overturned, scattering debris all over the roadway and grassy areas of the interchange.

TRAFFIC: Live interactive traffic map

The second semi-truck also hit an SUV. A fourth vehicle slid off the ice-covered road on the ramp and hit a guardrail.

The driver of the first truck has serious injuries, ISP said. A medical helicopter arrived on the scene at about 7 a.m. as crews were working to safely get the driver out of the truck’s cab, which was still turned over on its side. A passenger in that truck was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the second truck suffered minor injuries. The SUV driver wasn’t injured.

The I-70 ramp will be shut down for an extended period, Illinois State Police advised.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

Latest local headlines: