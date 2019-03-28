MANCHESTER, N.H. — The N.H. attorney general's office has identified the two other people found dead after a standoff at a Manchester hotel earlier this week.

The standoff began Wednesday evening around 7:30 p.m. Stephen Marshall, 51, of Manchester reportedly "engaged" with police and Drug Enforcement Agents with a gun in his hand outside of a Quality Inn in Manchester. The hotel is located near Interstate 293 in a busy area that includes a shopping mall.

The standoff ended around 10:30 a.m. the next morning. N.H. Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said a Manchester police officer and a DEA agent both fired their weapons at Marshall. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy Friday revealed that Marshall died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The bodies of Christian St. Cyr, 27, and Brandie Tarantino, 21, were found in the hotel hours after Marshall was shot.

Police reportedly made contact with them at one point during the standoff. Multiple shots were fired, and SWAT team members deployed chemical agents inside of the room. The attorney general's office said in a release Thursday that at least one had fired multiple gunshots out of the room.

The autopsies for Cyr and Tarantino are scheduled for Friday, March 29.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said Manchester police officers were "attacked" during the standoff.

"It's something that we can't tolerate. It's something that we're not going to tolerate," he said.

Police evacuated the public from the hotel and a nearby restaurant during the incident.