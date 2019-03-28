SHAPLEIGH, Maine — At about 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning, Danielle Gravel of Shapleigh crashed into a guardrail in her 2006 Toyota SUV on Route 11. The impact sent the vehicle over the rail. She and her teenage passenger were brought to Southern Maine Healthcare in Sanford with minor injuries.

York County Sheriff's office

Icy roads were the cause of the crash, according to the York County Sheriff's office.

Traffic in that area was interrupted for a half an hour while road crews salted and sanded the roadway.