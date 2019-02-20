AUGUSTA, Maine — At the age of 38, Jennifer Brown has been dealing with heart disease for the last two and a half years. Before her transplant, she had nine heart attacks. After her surgery, she now likes apples?

"Before I could not stand raw apples," said Brown. “It turns out my donor loved apples.”

Brown received a heart after a procedure at Tufts Medical Center in Boston in July 2017. Her rap sheet of surgeries and complications from surgeries outnumber other peoples' in a lifetime.

"Medically speaking, I am not supposed to be alive," said Brown. "I coded 29 times on the table after my triple-bypass surgery. My surgeons never gave up on me and because of them I’m still here.”

Over 3,500 Mainers have a heart attack each year, according to the Maine CDC. More than 610,000 Americans die of heart disease annually and it's the number one killer for both men and women.

Brown says she had the symptoms of a heart attack, chest and jaw pain, but it was brushed off as anxiety. She now advocates with the American Heart Association on the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of heart attacks. But some of them are not as noticeable as what she experienced and differ between men and women.

“Women can fool us," said Dr. Craig Brett, the Medical Director of Cardiology at Northern Light Mercy in Portland. "They can often have atypical or different types of symptoms. They might just not feel well. Shortness of breath, nausea, the chest discomfort, might not be as prominent.”

A new study by the journal Circulation, published by the American Heart Association says, younger patients – between 35 and 54 years old - accounted for 27 percent of people hospitalized with heart attacks. There is also a greater increase in women suffering from heart attacks compared to men. Men are up from 30 percent to 33 percent. Women have jumped from 21 percent to 31 percent.

“There is some genetic cholesterol abnormalities that are very prevalent in northern New England," said Dr. Brett. "Where the LDL levels, which are the bad cholesterol level can be quite high. A lot of our patients don’t realize that. They eat healthy, they are active, they don’t realize their cholesterol is so high. That puts them at risk for developing coronary disease.”

Dr. Brett says many factors of heart disease are out of our control, such as aging and family history, but some can be monitored or rid of altogether. He says stop smoking, know your cholesterol numbers and treat it if it’s high. He recommended eating healthy and avoiding processed or high-fat foods, sweetened beverage, and alcohol.

