BANGOR, Maine — The memory of Abigail Fiske is the occupational at Husson University.

Fiske, a Millinocket native, was an occupational therapy student at Husson when she was killed in May 2017 after being involved in a UTV accident. She was 19 years old.

On Tuesday, the Abigail Fiske Husson University Memorial Scholarship received three thousand dollars, which put the fundraisers over their $25,000 goal.

Fiske's friends created this scholarship so that her memory will live on. The scholarship will help other students fulfill their dreams.

"Not only will her memory be able to live -- not only in our hearts and this university -- but it will allow her to touch others and be able to help others through her memory," Cassidy Ouellette, friend of Fiske, said.

The three-thousand dollar donation came from the Realty of Maine.

The company's owner, David Sleeper, says it was important for him to be involved in this scholarship because he, too, lost a child.