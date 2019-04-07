MADISON, Maine — A couple in their 80s died on the Fourth of July in Madison close to their home after they were hit by a loaded dump truck.

Michael Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said Joyce Gipson, 85, was driving with her husband, Keith Blackwell, 80, when they appear to have tried to turn left onto Ward Hill Road and were hit on the driver's side by a dump truck filled with crushed stone.

Both Gipson and Blackwell were killed at the scene. Officials say the couple lived close to the crash site and do not appear to have been wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

Ward Hill Road in Madison was closed for several hours as crews worked to investigate and clean the crash site.

The couple was driving a Pontiac Torrent SUV.

