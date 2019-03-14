BRIDGTON, Maine — It wasn't the start of a new year Michelle DelVacchio and Lacy Snell were hoping for. Together, they run The Maine Event Prom Project, which collects donated gowns, dresses, shoes, and more to help people feel their best for prom or their wedding, or any formal event in between.

They learned they would have one month to leave the place they'd been using for storage above a Bridgton cafe. It was a scramble, trying to find a space to safely store the hundreds of dresses and more.

After two months of searching, they've found a new home.

The Maine Event Prom Project will be holding a soft opening on Saturday, March 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its new location at 32 Portland Rd. Bridgton. This event is to help students find prom dresses, regardless of financial challenges.