PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in a horrific accident last Wednesday on I-95 in Hampden. NEWS CENTER Maine will be there as his fellow officers gather to honor his service and his life.

RELATED: A final farewell: Maine prepares for Detective Benjamin Campbell's funeral service

NEWS CENTER Maine will carry "Remembering Detective Ben Campbell" LIVE starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Here is how you can watch the services:

TV

Over-the-air WCSH Channel 6 and WLBZ Channel 2

All Cable Systems that carry NEWS CENTER Maine

OTT

YouTube TV, Hulu LIVE, DirectNOW, Playstation VUE, fuboTV

DIGITAL

NEWSCENTERmaine.com

NEWS CENTER Maine Mobile app iOS | Android

SOCIAL

Cindy Williams and Lee Nelson will anchor our coverage from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland beginning at 10:30 Tuesday morning. Join us as we remember the life and service of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell.

RELATED: Maine state trooper killed in 'bizarre' accident along I-95

RELATED: How you can attend the funeral for fallen Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell