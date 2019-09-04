PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in a horrific accident last Wednesday on I-95 in Hampden. NEWS CENTER Maine will be there as his fellow officers gather to honor his service and his life.
NEWS CENTER Maine will carry "Remembering Detective Ben Campbell" LIVE starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Here is how you can watch the services:
TV
- Over-the-air WCSH Channel 6 and WLBZ Channel 2
- All Cable Systems that carry NEWS CENTER Maine
OTT
- YouTube TV, Hulu LIVE, DirectNOW, Playstation VUE, fuboTV
DIGITAL
- NEWSCENTERmaine.com
- NEWS CENTER Maine Mobile app iOS | Android
SOCIAL
Cindy Williams and Lee Nelson will anchor our coverage from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland beginning at 10:30 Tuesday morning. Join us as we remember the life and service of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell.
