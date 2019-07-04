AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Police announced plans Sunday evening for how the public can pay their respects and attend the funeral for a state trooper killed in the line of duty.

The public should park at the Maine Mall parking lot at 380 Gorham Road in South Portland. This area will be designated with law enforcement emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights and personnel will be there to direct people to park and to utilize the provided shuttle service to the venue located at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Shuttle services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 10:00 a.m. The Law Enforcement Tribute will begin at promptly at 11:00 a.m.



At the completion of the ceremony, members of the public should make the short walk to the Portland Fish Pier (1 Portland Fish Pier) at the intersection of Center Street and Commercial Street, where all personnel will be directed to the appropriate bus back to their designated parking area.



Please go to the website for more information and specific details regarding the event:



