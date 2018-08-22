www.annacrowleyredding.com

In Silicon Valley, the hub of the universe for technology companies, business has always been far less formal than on Wall Street. That means hoodies instead of suits, flip flops rather than dress shoes. From that culture came Google, and it’s not the least bit surprising that it was started by a couple of college students.

In her new book aimed at young adults called “Google It: A History of Google,” Anna Crowley Redding of Cape Elizabeth tells the story of how, in a mere two decades, Larry Page and Sergey Brin created one of the most valuable businesses in the world. Along the way they became fabulously wealthy—they’re each worth about $45 billion dollars—but in the beginning they were just a couple of guys with a big idea that was starting to catch on even though it had yet to generate any profits. At that early stage Page and Brin needed money, specifically an investor who would help pay for the additional computers their work required. As Redding writes, they eventually found an executive from another tech company who immediately grasped the potential of what they were working on and “in a matter of seconds, he handed over a check for a hundred thousand dollars! Larry and Sergey stared at it. The check was made out to Google, Inc., a company that did not yet exist. They didn’t even have a bank account.”

After that triumphant moment, one that helped launch Google to a whole new level, the two founders went out to celebrate. They dined at…Burger King. It’s a good bet they weren’t wearing suits.

Anna Crowley Redding will be talking about her new book, “Google It,” at Print: A Bookstore in Portland at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 23.

