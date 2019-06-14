PORTLAND, Maine — More than 150 people seeking asylum have poured into Maine's largest city and more on the way, but how can you help?

The City of Portland said it is NOT accepting physical donations right now.

However, you can donate financially at portlandmaine.gov/donate. You can also text 'EXPO' to 91999.

So far more than $63,000 has been raised.

The America Red Cross and Preble Street Resource Center are providing support at an emergency shelter at the Portland Expo.

The city is asking those who want to volunteer to NOT just show up.

Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition and Catholic Charities Refugee Service is currently coordinating volunteers to help as interpreters and volunteer at the emergency shelter.