PORTLAND, Maine — Fire officials are reminding folks about the proper way to dispose of ashes after a close call on Saturday night, October 2.

Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire on Wayside St. in Portland around 8 p.m.

Fortunately, smoke detectors were working and everyone got out of the home safely.

There was also minimal damage to the home.

Fire officials say the fire started after discarded ashes from a fire place were left outside the home.

Portland Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston says, "We just urge people to discard of [ashes] in a metal container away from the home, not up against the outside of the building and not in a plastic container and certainly outside."