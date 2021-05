Fire Officials in Searsport say lightning struck a home at 10 Navy Street Sunday afternoon, starting a fire.

Fire crews responded to the home at 10 Navy Street in Searsport around 4 p.m.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but fire officials from Searsport we spoke with say it's still standing.