SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Wondering what that is? Let's explain.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are recognizing the hidden heroes this week — the 911 dispatchers, as well as wireless and radio technicians for the services they provide in helping first responders get to emergency calls.

Emergencies happen all hours of the day and night, requiring police, fire or emergency medical services, and that’s where the diligence, dedication and service to our community from emergency telecommunications officials come in.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says about 75 people work at its communications bureau in Elk Grove. In total, there are 32 dispatchers and 38 call takers and on-call retired deputies that work as call takers when needed.

“Every day is different," said Rebecca Williams, who has been a 911 dispatcher for a decade. "We talk to all sort of people, from all walks of life, but they all have one thing in common, they need our help."

Williams has worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department for almost three years. She works about 10 hours a day, answering 911 calls, and send crews to specific locations of emergencies over dispatch.

“We can go from something incredibly high priority to a routine parking call, you know just back and forth, back and forth," she explained. "Sixty calls in an hour, so we do a lot for the public."

Although her job responsibilities vary every day, she says one thing is certain, “it requires a lot of multitasking,” she explained. After doing her job for such a long time, she now has a strategy to remain calm,.

"The big thing I remember so I don’t get amped up with my callers is, it’s not my emergency, it’s their emergency," Williams explained. "And it's my job to help them with that and if I get to their level, I can’t do that."

According to Williams, it’s a matter of understanding that people only call on their bad days and that she is there to help.

Despite working long hours, weekend and even holidays, Williams is certain it is all worth it.

“I love my job. I wouldn’t change it for anything,” she said.

According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, the department is always looking for more call takers. New employees go through at least six months of training to answer 911 calls and another six months to become a dispatcher.

