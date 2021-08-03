Home Depot updates mask policy due to Delta variant

All employees are required to wear masks nationwide. Customers will be asked to do the same.

Home Depot announced Monday that all employees, including associates, contractors and vendors, will be required to wear masks in all store locations nationwide effective immediately.

Masks will also be required for employees working in distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses. This mandate is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear a mask while in the store. Free masks will be offered to those who need one.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates," the statement reads.

Home Depot officials are also encouraging all of its associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

More information on the mask policy can be found here.

