CAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police received several reports of a car driving erratically on Interstate 93 between Concord and New Hampton on Tuesday.

Witnesses who called in said the Hyundai Sonata was weaving from lane to lane, tailgating, and passing in the breakdown lane.

A short time later, state police say Trooper Lori Terhune spotted the car traveling on I-93 in the town of Holderness. As the car passed, Terhune noted that it was speeding and continuing to operate erratically. She caught up to and eventually stopped the car along Interstate 93 in the town of Campton.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was identified as 26-year-old Robert Harris of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Terhune said after she stopped Harris, she learned that he had hit and heavily damaged two other vehicles along the way. He had left the scene of both collisions.

Harris submitted to a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI, conduct after an accident, reckless driving, and resisting arrest or detention for fighting with Terhune during the booking process.

Harris will be required to appear in court on the charges.

Police say the investigation is active and on-going.

Anyone who was traveling on Interstate 93 Northbound in the area at the time, or who may be a witness to this incident, is encouraged to contact Trooper Lori Terhune at 603-223-8767 or Lori.Terhune@dos.nh.gov